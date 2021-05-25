Powell recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and two blocked shots across 25 minutes in Monday's 128-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Terry Stotts could be the Gregg Popovich of the 2021 Playoffs with the way he mixes up the rotation. After giving Carmelo Anthony and Anfernee Simons several minutes in Game 1, they were both non-factors Monday night, and Powell ended up with the lion's share of minutes at small forward. Since several adjustments will be made by Stotts before Game 3, the minute allotment for just about everyone at the wing position is up in the air.