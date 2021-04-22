Powell is back on the court after exiting with a bruised right knee during Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Powell suffered the injury during the second half when he was kicked in the knee while defending a shot attempt, but he was able to retake the court after a trip to the locker room.
