Powell compiled 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 loss to the Jazz.

Although it's a small sample size, there appears to be a correlation between Powell and Robert Covington's production. It's been rare for both players to meet projections in the same game, and it appears that the beneficiary is determined by who's got a hot hand. This wasn't the case when Gary Trent was in this spot, but Powell presents a better defensive presence. It's unclear if this is going to be a continuing trend, but at the very least, it should keep DFS players from considering a two-player stack of Covington and Powell.