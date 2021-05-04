Powell scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt) with four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 123-114 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

Powell knocked down multiple shots from distance for the third time in his last four games. The guard has scored 15-plus points in each of those four contests and has shot 50.0 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three over that stretch. Powell is the clear third-option on offense for Portland, and he should continue to see plenty of scoring chances in the last few weeks of the season.