Powell notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Nuggets.

Powell failed to reach the 20-point mark once again, and he reached that tally just once throughout the entire series. The former Raptors wing settled in as the Blazers' third-best scoring threat during the postseason run and while he had some decent performances, he was wildly inconsistent as well. He averaged 17.0 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range during the first-round series.