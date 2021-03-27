Powell notched 22 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

Powell was traded from the Raptors to the Trail Blazers on Thursday and didn't waste any time to make an impact with his new team -- he embraced a big role on offense with Damian Lillard (knee) sidelined and ended as the team's highest-scoring player alongside C.J. McCollum. Powell has scored at least 20 points in four of his last seven games dating back to his Toronto tenure.