Powell recorded 23 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Powell forced his way to 23 points, needing 20 field-goal attempts to do so. His performance marked the third time in four games that he's scored at least 20 points. As long as Damian Lillard (hamstring) remains sidelined, Powell should act as the Trail Blazers' No. 2 scoring threat.