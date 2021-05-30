Powell delivered 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Nuggets.

Powell had gone six straight games without reaching the 20-point threshold, but he delivered one of the best playoff games of his career to lead the Blazers on Saturday. While it would be a stretch to expect Powell to deliver this kind of scoring efforts on a regular basis, it's worth noting he has scored at least 15 points in each of his last three postseason contests and is settling as the team's third-best scoring option behind Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. He's averaging 18.0 points per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field in four postseason contests.