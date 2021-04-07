Powell had 32 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 14-15 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 133-116 loss to the Clippers.

Powell has now scored at least 12 points in every game since being traded to the Trail Blazers, averaging 18.6 points per game during that time, adding 2.3 triples and 1.9 steals. While the defensive production is likely unsustainable, the scoring is something he has built his reputation on and as long as that holds, he should remain a clear must-roster player the rest of the way.