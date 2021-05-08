Powell (knee) is starting Friday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Powell was probable prior to Friday's matchup, and he'll be able to return after he missed Wednesday's win due to right knee tendinitis. Across his last four appearances, Powell has averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.5 minutes per game.
