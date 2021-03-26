Powell (recently traded) is starting Friday's game against Orlando, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports.
Powell was traded from the Raptors to the Trail Blazers on Thursday and will join the starting lineup during his debut with the team. Powell will play "a significant amount" Friday with Damian Lillard (rest) sidelined.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Could debut Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Norman Powell: Headed for Rip City•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 22 in win•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Turns in 18 points in loss•
-
Raptors' Norman Powell: Explodes for career-high 43 points•