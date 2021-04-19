Powell mustered 17 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's loss against Charlotte.

Powell had a rough night from the field and needed 16 shots just to garner 17 points. However, the shooting woes can't hide the fact that Powell has been a reliable scoring threat since joining the Blazers -- he made his debut for Portland on March 26 and has scored at least 15 points in seven of his 12 appearances since then. In fact, he has scored at least 17 points in four straight contests and is averaging 17.2 points per game since being traded.