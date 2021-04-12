Powell mustered 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

Powell co-led the Blazers in scoring alongside C.J. McCollum, and the former Raptor has been productive since debuting with Portland nine games ago. He is averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range during that span.