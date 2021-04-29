Powell ended with 24 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Powell got back on track after a terrible night Tuesday, popping for 24 points while adding production across the board. Since joining the Raptors, Powell has been able to maintain mid-round value thanks to his scoring and sneaky contributions on the defensive end. The Trail Blazers are pushing to get a top-6 seed in the West and so Powell should continue to roll along for the remainder of the season.