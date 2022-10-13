The Trail Blazers converted Sarr's (wrist) contract to a two-way deal Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sarr sustained a right wrist sprain Tuesday against the Warriors, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the Trail Blazers' regular-season opener next week. The 23-year-old appeared in 22 games for the Thunder last year, and his two-way contract will give the Trail Blazers flexibility to move him between the parent club and G League this season.