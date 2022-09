Sarr agreed Sunday on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sarr appeared in 22 games with the Thunder as a rookie last season and averaged 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game. The second-year center will get the chance to compete for a depth role at center during training camp, though his Exhibit 10 deal will allow the Trail Blazers to retain his G League rights in the likely event that he's cut before the season.