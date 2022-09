The Trail Blazers signed Sarr to an Exhibit 10 deal Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Sarr appeared in 22 games with the Thunder last year and posted 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 19.1 minutes per game. The second-year center will likely compete with Trendon Watford, Greg Brown and Norvel Pelle for a roster spot during training camp.