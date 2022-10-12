Sarr (wrist) exited Tuesday's preseason game versus the Warriors and will not return, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

Sarr suffered a right wrist sprain in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Warriors. This injury will not help the second-year center's chances of making the regular season roster. Sarr averaged 7.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in 19.1 minutes across 22 games as a rookie for the Thunder last season.