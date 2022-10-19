Sarr (wrist) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Sarr will officially miss the season opener with a lingering wrist injury. The center's next chance to make his season debut looms Friday versus the Suns.
