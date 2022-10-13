An MRI on Thursday confirmed Sarr sprained his right wrist in Tuesday's preseason game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports. He will be evaluated again in a week.

Despite the wrist issue, Portland converted Sarr's contract to a two-way deal Thursday, indicating he will remain part of the organization this season and figures to see time at both levels. Sarr will presumably be unavailable for the start of the regular season, though it's unclear how long his unavailability will extend.