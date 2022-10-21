Sarr underwent a further evaluation that revealed a high-grade partial tear in his right wrist and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

An injury update posted by the Trailblazers revealed the injury suffered on Oct. 11 is more serious than initially thought. With fellow big man Trendon Watford (hip) yet to make a regular season appearance, Justice Winslow and Drew Eubanks should see more minutes in what is now an extremely thin frontcourt.