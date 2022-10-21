Sarr (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Sarr missed Wednesday's opener against the Kings due to a sprained right wrist, and it appears he isn't quite ready to make his season debut. With Trendon Watford (hip) also set to miss Friday's game, Drew Eubanks could see increased run in Portland's frontcourt behind starting center Jusuf Nurkic.