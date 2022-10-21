Sarr (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Sarr missed Wednesday's opener against the Kings due to a sprained right wrist, and it appears he isn't quite ready to make his season debut. With Trendon Watford (hip) also set to miss Friday's game, Drew Eubanks could see increased run in Portland's frontcourt behind starting center Jusuf Nurkic.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Olivier Sarr: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Olivier Sarr: Reevaluation coming in a week•
-
Trail Blazers' Olivier Sarr: Contract converted to two-way deal•
-
Trail Blazers' Olivier Sarr: Out for remainder of game•
-
Trail Blazers' Olivier Sarr: Inks camp deal with Portland•
-
Olivier Sarr: Waived by Thunder•