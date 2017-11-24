Connaughton will start at small forward in Friday's game against the Nets, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

This lineup change comes as a bit of surprise, as coach Terry Stotts will move Maurice Harkless to the bench in favor of Connaughton. It will be Connaughton's first start of the season and second of his career, and he could be in line for additional minutes with Harkless struggling to give the Blazers much on the offensive end this season. The former Notre Dame standout is shooting an impressive 42.3 percent from behind the arc this season.