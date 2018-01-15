Connaughton scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3PT) to go with one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 120-103 loss to Minnesota.

Connaughton sank a season-high four three-pointers for a bench-leading 18 points. However, in his previous six games, the guard averaged 6.8 points in 20.6 minutes from the bench. Connaughton has scored 10 or more points in nine games this season, four of which were in his last eight games. In addition, he remains a solid shooter when given the chance, sinking 45.8 percent of his career-high 5.3 shots per game.