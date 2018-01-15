Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Lead bench with 18 points
Connaughton scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3PT) to go with one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 120-103 loss to Minnesota.
Connaughton sank a season-high four three-pointers for a bench-leading 18 points. However, in his previous six games, the guard averaged 6.8 points in 20.6 minutes from the bench. Connaughton has scored 10 or more points in nine games this season, four of which were in his last eight games. In addition, he remains a solid shooter when given the chance, sinking 45.8 percent of his career-high 5.3 shots per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Tallies 16 off bench in OT win•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Scores 17 points in Monday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: To start again Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Scores career-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...