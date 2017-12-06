Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Not starting Tuesday
Connaughton will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's tilt against the Wizards, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Connaughton has started the previous five games at small forward but he will be replaced Tuesday but Maurice Harkless. He saw 23.7 minutes per game as a starter compared to just 18.4 as a reserve to begin the season, so his workload figures to take a hit as a result of the move. It remains to be seen if the Trail Blazers plan on sticking with this change going forward or if it is just matchup based.
