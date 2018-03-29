Connaughton contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Connaughton has seen 20-plus minutes in two of the last four tilts, but he has also posted three three-point showings and three scoreless efforts over the last six contests. Still, Maurice Harkless (knee surgery) being sidelined for the next couple weeks could allow Connaughton to see ample minutes on a more regular basis.