Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Plays 28 minutes in Wednesday's loss
Connaughton contributed three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Connaughton has seen 20-plus minutes in two of the last four tilts, but he has also posted three three-point showings and three scoreless efforts over the last six contests. Still, Maurice Harkless (knee surgery) being sidelined for the next couple weeks could allow Connaughton to see ample minutes on a more regular basis.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Lead bench with 18 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Tallies 16 off bench in OT win•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Scores 17 points in Monday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: To start again Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.