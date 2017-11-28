Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Scores 17 points in Monday's win
Connaughton contributed 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 103-91 win over the Knicks.
Making his third straight start, Connaughton was on fire from the field. It's possible Al-Faruq Aminu (ankle) will return to the active lineup for Thursday's game against the Bucks, but Connaughton seems to be in the process of earning a more reliable role going forward. In fact, he has seen 63 minutes over the last two games while combining for 29 points while Maurice Harkless has scored six points in 31 minutes over these last two tilts.
