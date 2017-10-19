Connaughton collected a career-high 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-76 blowout win over the Suns.

With starting shooting guard C.J. McCollum (suspension) absent and the team turning Wednesday's game into a blowout early on, Connaughton was handed big minutes and responded in a big way. That said, he saw just 8.1 minutes per game last season and isn't projected to have a much bigger role this year considering the team's lack of roster turnover. Ultimately, Wednesday can probably be chalked up as an outlier.

