Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Tallies 16 off bench in OT win
Connaughton supplied 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime win over the Bulls.
The third-year guard has been a steady presence off the bench thus far this season, and he's now seen at least 22 minutes in five straight games. Connaughton has a pair of double-digit scoring efforts during that span, and he's shot between 50.0 and 83.3 percent in four of those contests. While his production remains relatively scoring-dependent, he's an intriguing prospect for those in deep formats looking for some back-of-the-roster help in the shooting categories.
