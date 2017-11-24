Connaughton posted four points (2-2 FG), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets and will start again in Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Connaughton got a surprise starting nod over Maurice Harkless, but Harkless still played 19 minutes to Connaughton's 15. Nevertheless, head coach Terry Stotts must have liked what he saw with Connaughton in the starting lineup, as he'll be back there Saturday in Washington. He still doesn't do enough offensively, however, to warrant any sort of fantasy value.