Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: To start again Saturday
Connaughton posted four points (2-2 FG), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes in Friday's win over the Nets and will start again in Saturday's matchup with the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Connaughton got a surprise starting nod over Maurice Harkless, but Harkless still played 19 minutes to Connaughton's 15. Nevertheless, head coach Terry Stotts must have liked what he saw with Connaughton in the starting lineup, as he'll be back there Saturday in Washington. He still doesn't do enough offensively, however, to warrant any sort of fantasy value.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Scores career-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Option picked up for 2017-18•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: To sit out remainder of summer league•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Exits Tuesday's game with hamstring injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Pat Connaughton: Posts career highs in multiple categories in regular season finale•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...