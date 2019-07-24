Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Inks one-year deal with Blazers
Gasol (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Entering his age-39 season, Gasol likely doesn't have much left in the tank, though he is just two years removed from starting 63 games and averaging 23.5 minutes per contest for the Spurs. Gasol split last season between San Antonio and Milwaukee, but he appeared in only three games for the Bucks -- partially due to foot and ankle issues. The veteran underwent a procedure on his left foot in May, and he's optimistic that he'll be cleared for basketball activities sometime in August.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...