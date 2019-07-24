Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Inks one-year deal with Blazers

Gasol (ankle) signed a one-year contract with the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Entering his age-39 season, Gasol likely doesn't have much left in the tank, though he is just two years removed from starting 63 games and averaging 23.5 minutes per contest for the Spurs. Gasol split last season between San Antonio and Milwaukee, but he appeared in only three games for the Bucks -- partially due to foot and ankle issues. The veteran underwent a procedure on his left foot in May, and he's optimistic that he'll be cleared for basketball activities sometime in August.