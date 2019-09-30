Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Optimistic to play in season opener

Gasol (foot) is "hopeful" to be ready to play in Portland's season opener Oct. 23 against the Nuggets, Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620 reports.

Gasol underwent surgery on his left foot back in May, and he doesn't appear to be at full strength just yet. He inked a one-year deal with the Trail Blazers at the end of July, and his new team should update his status as Opening Night approaches.