Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Out again Monday
Gasol (foot) will be sidelined for Monday's contest against San Antonio.
This will be the veteran's third straight absence to start the season, as the center continues to recover from foot surgery. It doesn't appear likely that Gasol is set to return to the floor anytime soon although the Trail Blazers have yet to officially rule him out for Wednesday's matchup versus the Thunder.
Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Listed as out•
Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Sitting again Friday•
Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Won't play in opener•
Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Out for final two exhibitions•
Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Won't play Saturday•
Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Optimistic to play in season opener•
