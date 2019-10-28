Play

Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Out again Monday

Gasol (foot) will be sidelined for Monday's contest against San Antonio.

This will be the veteran's third straight absence to start the season, as the center continues to recover from foot surgery. It doesn't appear likely that Gasol is set to return to the floor anytime soon although the Trail Blazers have yet to officially rule him out for Wednesday's matchup versus the Thunder.

