Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Out for final two exhibitions
Gasol (foot) will miss the last two preseason games, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Gasol is still on the mend from offseason foot surgery, and he'll miss the entire preseason as a result. His status for opening night Oct. 23 against Denver is still unknown.
