Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Out once again
Gasol (foot) will remain out Thursday against the Clippers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Gasol is working his way back from a fractured left foot. There isn't any indication that Gasol will see the floor anytime soon.
