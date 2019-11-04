Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Remains out
Gasol (foot) remains out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
The veteran is still recovering from a fractured left foot, and the Blazers haven't given any indication that he's close to being available for game action.
