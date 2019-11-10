Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Remains sidelined
Gasol (foot) will not play Sunday against Atlanta, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Gasol has yet to play this season as he works his way back from a fractured foot. His target return date is not yet clear.
