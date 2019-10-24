Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Sitting again Friday

Gasol (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Gasol continues to make his way back from left foot surgery. According to Holdahl, he still hasn't been cleared to participate in full at practice, so this news isn't all that surprising. Hassan Whiteside and Zach Collins will handle center duties until Gasol is cleared.

