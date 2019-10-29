Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: To remain sidelined Wednesday

Gasol (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Gasol will have to wait at least one more contest to make his 2019-20 season debut. He underwent left foot surgery over the offseason and remains without a firm timetable for his return.

