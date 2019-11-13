Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Unavailable Wednesday
Gasol (foot) was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Gasol has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from a broken foot. There's no official timeline for his return.
