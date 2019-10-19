Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Won't play in opener
Gasol (foot) will not play in Wednesday's season opener against the Nuggets, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Gasol has been working back from left foot surgery. A timetable for his return is unclear.
