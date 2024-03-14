Watch Now:

Rupert is probable for Thursday's game against New York due to right ankle soreness.

Rupert was dealing with right ankle soreness prior to Wednesday's victory over Atlanta, and he did not take the court despite being cleared for action. The rookie appears firmly on track to be available again, but there is no guarantee he'll feature in Portland's rotation Thursday, even with Jerami Grant (hamstring) and Jabari Walker (hip) inactive.

