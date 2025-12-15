Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert has been assigned to the Rip City Remix of the G League on Monday.
Rupert played just six minutes Sunday after logging a 14-point performance in 24 minutes this past Thursday, and will now play with Portland's G League affiliate team. In 19 games this season, Rupert averages 2.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks across 8.5 minutes.
