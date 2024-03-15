Rupert (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against New York.
This is good news for Portland, as they will be without Anfernee Simons (knee) on Thursday. However, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports that Rupert may not see the floor, as the Trail Blazers are going to be cautious with his ankle.
