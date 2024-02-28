Rupert (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus Miami.
Rupert has yet to see the floor in February, and he's been held to single-digit minutes in his last three appearances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Out for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Sitting out with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to NBA•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Recalled to Portland•