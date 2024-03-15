Rupert is probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Rupert continues to battle a minor right ankle sprain. Despite being cleared for action, Rupert hasn't appeared in either of Portland's last two games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Available for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Added to injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Gets green light•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Iffy with ankle soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Logs garbage-time run Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Available to play•