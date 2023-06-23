Rupert was drafted by the Blazers with the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

A 6'6" wing, Rupert played for the New Zealand Breakers last season and compiled averages of 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 triples. The 19-year-old is still pretty raw, as he's limited to mostly spot-up shooting on offense. His defense will be his calling card due to his size and quick hands, and if the Blazers do end up trading Damian Lillard to undergo a rebuild, he could be in a good spot for fantasy value down the road.