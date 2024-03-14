Rupert (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Rupert was initially deemed questionable for the contest but will suit up after dealing with right ankle soreness. With the Trail Blazers at full health on the wing, Rupert will likely be toward the back end of the rotation against the Hawks.
