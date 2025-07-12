Rupert generated 23 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 23 minutes of Friday's 106-73 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Rupert was unstoppable in Friday's rout of Golden State, falling one rebound shy of a double-double while logging a game-high 23 points. Rupert appeared in 52 regular-season games with the Trail Blazers last season and will remain with the team again in 2025-26 after Portland exercised its team option.