Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert: Goes off in 2025 SL debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rupert generated 23 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals over 23 minutes of Friday's 106-73 Summer League win over the Warriors.
Rupert was unstoppable in Friday's rout of Golden State, falling one rebound shy of a double-double while logging a game-high 23 points. Rupert appeared in 52 regular-season games with the Trail Blazers last season and will remain with the team again in 2025-26 after Portland exercised its team option.
