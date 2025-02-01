Now Playing

The Trail Blazers assigned Rupert to the G League's Rip City Remix on Friday.

Rupert will return to the G League after a brief stint in the NBA. Rupert is averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 blocks in 36.4 minutes across his three appearances for the Remix in 2024-25.

